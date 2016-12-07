Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 7 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Sonic cosmo and fine process as lenders agreed to provide facility in amount of hk$1.35 billion
* Borrower must apply all amounts towards payment of fees, costs and expenses payable by any obligor under facility agreement
* Sonic cosmo and fine process as lenders entered into facility agreement with borrower
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Refinanced and extended its $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility
* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth