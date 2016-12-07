U.S. bank trade group seeks marketplace lending partnership
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The American Bankers Association, a trade group for U.S. banks, has been hunting for a marketplace lending platform to help its members ramp up their digital offerings.
Dec 7 Ancora Advisors Llc :
* sent a letter to the board of directors of Edgewater on December 5, 2016
* request Edgewater's board immediately replace 4 existing directors with four Ancora director representatives
* says to Edgewater "believe at this point a proxy contest is a foregone conclusion"
* request Edgewater's board to immediately non-renew employment agreements of Shirley Singleton and David Clancey -SEC Filing
* says "encourage" Edgewater to look internally for a replacement for Edgewater's ceo Shirley
* not opposed to Shirley remaining on Edgewater's board if co's representatives,Tim Whelan,Stephen Bova represent majority of board of directos Source text - bit.ly/2gkstQk
