Dec 7 Bayer AG

* Says Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. and Bayer enter into agreement for purchase of U.S. Cydectin product portfolio

* Says to acquire Boehringer's Cydectin bovine and ovine endectocide products in United States

* Says the sale of Boehringer's U.S. Cydectin products is a required step toward its acquisition of Merial as part of a swap transaction with Sanofi