BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 7 Bayer AG
* Says Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. and Bayer enter into agreement for purchase of U.S. Cydectin product portfolio
* Says to acquire Boehringer's Cydectin bovine and ovine endectocide products in United States
* Says the sale of Boehringer's U.S. Cydectin products is a required step toward its acquisition of Merial as part of a swap transaction with SanofiSource text: bit.ly/2h6xVrk Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.