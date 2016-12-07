Dec 7 Transgene SA :

* Transgene: UC Davis to conduct phase 2 trial of the combination of TG4010 with Opdivo (nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)

* This trial is supported by Transgene through financial support and supply of TG4010 and by Bristol-Myers Squibb through supply of nivolumab for use in clinical study