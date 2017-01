Dec 7 Nikkei:

* Mori Trust plans to buy two office buildings in the U.S. City of Boston for combined 75 billion yen ($658 million) as early as next month - Nikkei

* Mori Trust is looking at east coast cities as New York, Washington, D.C., for expansion with overseas budget of 100 billion yen to 200 billion yen - Nikkei