Dec 7 Gnc Holdings Inc :

* GNC comments on agreement with department of justice

* Under agreement, "GNC will take a number of actions to broaden industry-wide knowledge of prohibited ingredients"

* Under agreement, co "will improve compliance by vendors of third party products"

* DOJ found evidence that USP labs provided false assurances and information and fake documentation to third parties, including GNC