Dec 7 Alere Inc :

* Alere issues statement regarding Abbott lawsuit

* "Abbott's lawsuit is entirely without merit"

* "Alere has fully complied with its contractual obligations under merger agreement"

* Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal counsel to alere

* Abbott well knows, none of issues it has raised provides it with any grounds to avoid closing merger

* Alere will take all actions "to compel Abbott to complete transaction in accordance with its terms"

* "Is highly confident that merger will be completed in accordance with terms set forth in merger agreement"