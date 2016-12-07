BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 7 Alere Inc :
* Alere issues statement regarding Abbott lawsuit
* "Abbott's lawsuit is entirely without merit"
* "Alere has fully complied with its contractual obligations under merger agreement"
* Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP are serving as legal counsel to alere
* Abbott well knows, none of issues it has raised provides it with any grounds to avoid closing merger
* Alere will take all actions "to compel Abbott to complete transaction in accordance with its terms"
* "Is highly confident that merger will be completed in accordance with terms set forth in merger agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.