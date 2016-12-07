Dec 7 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Preliminary injunction issued in ABX Air labor matter
prohibitis work stoppages and other service interruptions of
ATSG'S cargo airline unit ABX Air
issued an order granting ABX Air's motion to convert a temporary
restraining
extends order pending an as-yet unscheduled adjudication on a
permanent injunction
