UPDATE 1-Ford sees return to Russian market growth in 2017
PARIS, Jan 27 Ford expects the embattled Russian car market to return to growth this year as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.
Dec 7 Friedman Industries Inc
* Friedman Industries Inc - on Dec 2, 2016 voted to increase size of board from 7 directors to 8 directors and elected Michael J. Taylor to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chief Executive John Watson says top priority remains keeping & growing dividend
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei