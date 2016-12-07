BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Caseys General Stores Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.44
* Qtrly total revenue $1.92 billion versus $1.92 billion
* Says for quarter, same-store sales were up 3.1% with an average margin of 32.0%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2hhIrMZ] Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.