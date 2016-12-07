Dec 8 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :
* IAG provides strategy update
* Strategy includes optimisation program that will reduce
gross op costs by annual run rate of at least 10%, or $250
million pre-tax, by end of FY19
* FY 17 net losses from natural perils in line with
allowance of $680 million
* IAG has reaffirmed its guidance for financial year ending
30 June 2017
* Company expects gross written premium growth will be
relatively flat
* "Company maintains its reported margin guidance of
12.5-14.5%"
* Confirmed that combination of recent Trans-Tasman storm
and New Zealand earthquake events to result in net claim cost of
about $200 million
* Optimisation program includes partnering with global
insurance
