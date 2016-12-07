Dec 7 Quest Pharmatech Inc

* Oncoquest initiates commercial scale Oregovomab manufacturing program for treatment of ovarian cancer

* Says additional phase ii clinical trial using Oregovomab in combination with a TLR3 agonist, hiltonol being initiated in U.S.

* Signs agreement with Cytovance for development of commercial scale antibody manufacturing, with Veristat for clinical trial management