Dec 7 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics - Expects to invest an estimated $4-5 million for initial build-out and equipping of facility, additional $1-1.5 million in next 1-2 years to complete subsequent expansion

* Argos Therapeutics - Announced planned implementation of a two-stage manufacturing strategy for rocapuldencel-T and other therapies developed based on Arcelis platform