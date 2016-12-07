BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Jones Lang Lasalle Income Property Trust :
* Jones Lang Lasalle Income Property Trust - acquisition of 180 North Jefferson Street, a 28-story, 274-unit premier apartment tower for about $96.5 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gc1h8c] Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.