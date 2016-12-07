Dec 7 Ezcorp Inc :

* Quarterly same store sales rose 8 percent

* Ezcorp inc - during q4 of fiscal 2016 as a result of grupo finmart disposition, we recorded a gain of $34.2 million

* Quarterly loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total revenue was $184.6 million, up 8%