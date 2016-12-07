BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amended bylaws to allow board of directors to authorize chief executive officer to appoint and remove certain officers
* On December 7, 2016, board directors amended article V, sections 5.1, 5.3 and 5.14 of bylaws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.