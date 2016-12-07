BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Patriot National Inc
* Court is expected to set a hearing date for early january 2017 to consider whether a preliminary injunction will be ordered
* On Nov 30, shareholder class action lawsuit was filed in court against Co, Co's CEO, directors - SEC filing
* On Dec 7, court granted temporary restraining order enjoining Co from issuing a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on Dec 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
Jan 27 Mexico's wealthiest man Carlos Slim on Friday said Donald Trump was a negotiator, "not Terminator," as he tried to calm his country's fears that the U.S. president's polices will wreck the economy.