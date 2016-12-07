Dec 7 Patriot National Inc

* Court is expected to set a hearing date for early january 2017 to consider whether a preliminary injunction will be ordered

* On Nov 30, shareholder class action lawsuit was filed in court against Co, Co's CEO, directors - SEC filing

* On Dec 7, court granted temporary restraining order enjoining Co from issuing a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on Dec 9