EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 27)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 7 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* Agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by private plaintiffs opposing planned merger of Alaska and Virgin America
* Terms of settlement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: