BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* e*trade financial corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Dec 8 IMF Bentham Ltd :
* Asx alert-new australian funding agreement - aet-imf.ax
* Initial portfolio value that IMF intends to include for matter in quarterly investment portfolio report following funding agreement is $45m
* Conditionally agreed to fund claims against australian executor trustees in its capacity as trustee of seas sapfor scheme
* Merchants Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results; declares dividend
Jan 27 Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday, tracking Wall Street, with gains for mining heavyweights from rallying iron ore expected to be tempered by the decline in copper prices, while rising crude should boost energy stocks. U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after the two-day rally which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark. Chinese steel and iron ore futures extended gains on Thursday on expectations of firm demand followin