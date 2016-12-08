Dec 8 Bellamy's Australia Ltd :

* Responds to ASX query on its Dec. 2 business update regarding business operations, financial performance, China regulation

* At the board meeting on dec 2, board reviewed the updated forecast and draft announcement

* At board meeting considered a number of issues and potential impact of issues on expected results for hy ending dec 31, 2016, and FY ending June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: