UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Bellamy's Australia Ltd :
* Responds to ASX query on its Dec. 2 business update regarding business operations, financial performance, China regulation
* At the board meeting on dec 2, board reviewed the updated forecast and draft announcement
* At board meeting considered a number of issues and potential impact of issues on expected results for hy ending dec 31, 2016, and FY ending June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources