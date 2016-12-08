BRIEF-Celestica reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Celestica announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Dec 7 Chevron Corp :
* Says 2017 budget represents a reduction of 42 percent from 2015 outlays
* Chevron announces $19.8 bln capital and exploratory budget for 2017
* Chevron Corp - combination of lower spending and growth in production revenues supports overall objective of becoming cash balanced in 2017
* Included in 2017 program are $4.7 billion of planned affiliate expenditures.
* Spending for 2017 targets shorter-cycle time, high-return investments and completing major projects under construction
* "over 70 percent of our planned upstream investment program is expected to generate production within two years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it is reducing diesel and gasoline prices at refineries, reflecting the fall in international petroleum products prices and the appreciation of the local currency against the dollar.
* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering