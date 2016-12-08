Dec 8 Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd :

* says Ducon gets FGD contract in India enters into an agreement with Wienerberger AG's Indian arm for dry FGD system

* DTIPL will install Ducon's dry FGD systems to remove SPM and other toxic components as to enable this transition

* says facility is expected to be established within the contractual execution period in FY17