Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 8 Soitec SA :
* Consolidated H1'17 revenues came to 112.1 million euros ($120.65 million), a 3 pct increase (+4 pct at constant exchange rates), compared with previous financial year
* H1'17 current operating income came to 9.4 million euros, compared with a current operating income of 7.9 million euros in the previous financial year
* H1 net profit 3.1 million euros versus loss of 42.8 million euros year ago
* Outlook FY'17: low single-digit revenue growth at constant exchange rates and H2'17 EBITDA margin for electronics in the same order of magnitude as H1'17 (16.5 pct)
* Beyond FY'17, further sales and EBITDA gradual increase is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)