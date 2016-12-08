UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Fashion B Air Sa :
* H1 revenue 5.3 million euros ($5.70 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.2 million euros versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 0.4 million euros versus profit 0.1 million euros year ago
* Company expects a return to growth in the second half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text: bit.ly/2gdfj4B Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources