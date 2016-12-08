Dec 8 Orexo AB
* Orexo appeal Zubsolv US district court decision
* In the decision, the district court held that Orexo's `996
patent is valid and infringed by Actavis, and that Orexo's `330
patent is invalid
* Orexo believes that the District Court committed
reversible legal and factual errors in reaching its decision on
the validity of the `330 patent
* Orexo has therefore appealed the District Court's decision
relating to the validity of the `330 patent to the Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit
* Says generally, the Federal Circuit takes about one year
from the district court decision to render a ruling on the
appeal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)