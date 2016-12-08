Dec 8 Auga Group AB :

* Sold investment units of investment fund Fixed Yield Invest Fund

* Value of transaction is 7.2 million euros ($7.75 million)

* Funds from transaction will be used for development of newly acquired business and for development of other ongoing projects

* This transaction will not affect company's net result and EBITDA of year 2016