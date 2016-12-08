UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Auga Group AB :
* Sold investment units of investment fund Fixed Yield Invest Fund
* Value of transaction is 7.2 million euros ($7.75 million)
* Funds from transaction will be used for development of newly acquired business and for development of other ongoing projects
* This transaction will not affect company's net result and EBITDA of year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources