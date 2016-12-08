Dec 8 MHP SA

* Wants to inform its stakeholders on the implications of the import ban on Ukrainian poultry imposed by the EU authorities as a result of avian influenza found in the country's southern Kherson region

* Says confirms that no avian influenza has been found at any of MHP's poultry facilities

* Says does not expect temporary import ban to have any material impact on its 2016 operational and financial results