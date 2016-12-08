UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 MHP SA
* Wants to inform its stakeholders on the implications of the import ban on Ukrainian poultry imposed by the EU authorities as a result of avian influenza found in the country's southern Kherson region
* Says confirms that no avian influenza has been found at any of MHP's poultry facilities
* Says does not expect temporary import ban to have any material impact on its 2016 operational and financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources