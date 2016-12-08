Dec 8 Polymetal :

* Says its board of directors has approved a special dividend of $0.15 per share for the year ending Dec. 31, representing approximately $64 million in aggregate;

* Says this brings total dividends declared for this financial year to $0.24 per share (2015: $0.51), or $103 million;

* Says the special dividend will be paid on Dec. 29;

* Says the amount of the final dividend for the year will be reviewed by the board in accordance with the dividend policy and then recommended to shareholders for their approval in 2017;

* says the board has reviewed Polymetal's hedging policy and approved the continued application of the existing no-hedge approach going forward.