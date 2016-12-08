Dec 8 Storebrand Asa

* Midelfart Capital as has extended TRS agreement relating to 1.000.000 shares in Storebrand

* New expiration of TRS agreements is march 7, 2017. Exercise price on agreements is nok 45,749 per share

* Midelfart's ownership in Storebrand is following this transaction unchanged, 3.000.000 shares. In addition, midelfart capital hold trs agreements with exposure to 1.000.000 shares in storebrand