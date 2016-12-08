Dec 8 Scandi Standard AB (publ) :

* Announces refinancing of bank facilities

* Agreed main terms relating to two five-year credit facilities of in aggregate 2.20 billion Swedish crowns ($242.53 million)

* New facilities will comprise 1.45 billion crown multicurrency term loan facility and 750 million crown multicurrency revolving loan facility allowing for future increase of facilities of up to 1.25 billion crowns subject to agreement with lenders

* Will expense its remaining capitalised costs relating to existing bank financing and certain costs relating to new facilities, estimated at total of about 9 million crowns, in Q4 2016