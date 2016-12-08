Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 8 Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into new investment management agreement with blue star
* Continuing Connected Transaction Renewal Of Investment Management Agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.