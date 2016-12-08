Dec 8 Acrossasia Ltd

* Directors note that court of appeal's judgment may be subject to a further appeal to court of final appeal

* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order absolute remains in place pending final determination of company's appeal

* Refers to announcements regarding legal proceedings in Hong Kong Court between Astro Group And First Media

* Unconditional stay of execution of garnishee order absolute remains in place pending final determination of company's appeal

* Refers to update announcements dated 18 february 2015, 4 march 2015 and 8 december 2015, and third quarterly results announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: