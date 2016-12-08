UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Financial Reporting Review Panel:
* Review panel finding
* Findings of financial reporting review panel in respect of accounts of Sports Direct for year ended April 26, 2015
* Has discussed certain issues with company following its review of 2015 annual report and accounts
* Noted that there was no discussion of development and performance of company's international stores in its sports retail division
* There was no discussion of development and performance of company's international stores in its sports retail division
* Principal issue arising related to whether 2015 strategic report complied with companies act 2006 requirement to be balanced and comprehensive
* Following corrective action taken by co, FRC regards enquiries arising from its review of co's annual report as concluded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources