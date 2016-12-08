Dec 8 Puravankara Projects Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 421.2 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 3.78 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 269.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.24 billion rupees

* Projects under development as of Sept 30, 2016 stood at 21.72 msft