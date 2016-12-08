BRIEF-Intel Corp quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
Dec 8 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd
* Phoenix HK, through Shenzhou, entered into 2017 contract with CNHK Media
* CNHK Media agreed to purchase advertising airtime at phoenix chinese channel and phoenix infonews channel respectively for RMB40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.
Jan 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto scraps a planned summit with Trump in the face of insistent tweets from the U.S. president demanding Mexico pay for a border wall, a spat threatening Mexican efforts to salvage trade ties. Trump wants a 20 percent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border and wants it to be part of a tax r