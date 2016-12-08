UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 8 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :
* Says opens 2.2 billion rouble ($34.71 million) credit line at VTB at an interest rate of up to 10.95 percent per annum
* The credit will be used to finance reconstruction of grain storage facility Source text - bit.ly/2gephaJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.3878 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources