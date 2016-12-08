Dec 8 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :

* Says opens 2.2 billion rouble ($34.71 million) credit line at VTB at an interest rate of up to 10.95 percent per annum

* The credit will be used to finance reconstruction of grain storage facility Source text - bit.ly/2gephaJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.3878 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)