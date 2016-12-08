Dec 8 Luzheng Futures Co Ltd

* Luzheng trading and Laiwu Steel entered into hot rolled wide steel plate purchase agreement on 5 december

* Luzheng trading agreed to purchase hot rolled wide steel plate for a consideration of approximately rmb7.70 million

* Laiwu Steel agreed to sell and Luzheng Trading agreed to purchase hot rolled wide steel plate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: