Dec 8 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Has repurchased 644,436 of its own ordinary shares in period from December 1, 2016 through
December 7, 2016 for 20.9 million euros ($22.56 million) in total and at an average share price
of 32.48 euros
* These share repurchases are part of three-year (2016-2018), up to 600 million euro buyback
program announced on February 24, 2016.
* Total number of shares repurchased under 600 million euro buyback program to date is 5.0
million shares for a total consideration of 172 million euros
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
