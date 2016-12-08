MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Memorial Production Partners LP
* Memorial Production Partners LP extends forbearance agreements with noteholders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says MEMP is continuing to engage in discussions with its lenders
* Memorial Production Partners LP says forbearance agreements now extend through December 16, 2016
* Memorial Production Partners LP says noteholders have agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them
* Memorial Production Partners LP says extension of forbearance agreements will allow parties to continue this dialogue and work towards comprehensive solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
