MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc -
* BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from Endo Pharmaceuticals
* Endo will not be obligated to any future milestone payments to BDSI
* Return of BELBUCA is expected to be accretive by improving BDSI's net income and earnings per share in 2017
* BDSI will also explore other options for longer-term growth for BELBUCA both within and ex-U.S
* As a result of agreement, world-wide rights to BELBUCA will be transferred back to BDSI
* Agreement goes into effect on January 6, 2017.
* Specific financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed
* Financial terms do not have a material impact on company's going forward cash runway
* Total cost of transaction to BDSI will not materially impact BDSI's cash flow going forward
* BDSI will not be responsible for future royalties or milestone payments to Endo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
