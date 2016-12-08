Dec 8 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus's 2017 budget sets stage for disciplined growth

* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017

* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in 2017, a 24% increase compared with company's forecast capital spending for 2016

* Cenovus Energy- plans to direct about 70% of 2017 capital budget towards sustaining oil sands production and base production at its other operations