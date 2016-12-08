BRIEF-Alphabet Inc quarterly results press release
Please click on the link below for Alphabet Inc's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2j9cUOB
Dec 8 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Cenovus's 2017 budget sets stage for disciplined growth
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017
* Cenovus Energy Inc - plans to invest between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in 2017, a 24% increase compared with company's forecast capital spending for 2016
* Cenovus Energy- plans to direct about 70% of 2017 capital budget towards sustaining oil sands production and base production at its other operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Intel Corp's quarterly earnings press release: Source text: http://bit.ly/2juu4ES
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, the company confirmed on Thursday in a securities filing.