MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Endo International Plc -
* It is eliminating its 375-member U.S. Branded pain sales field force
* The strategic actions are expected to result in restructuring charges of approximately $62 million
* Restructuring expected to provide approximately $90 million to $100 million in annual run rate pre-tax gross cost savings in 2017
* Anticipates a portion of cost savings to be redeployed in 2017 to support pursuit of development and approval of Xiaflex
* Legacy pain portfolio products - including Opana ER and Percocet, among others will be managed as mature brands
* Restructuring charges include a $40 million non-cash intangible asset impairment charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
