MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Universal Health Services Inc
* Universal Health Services Inc statement regarding recent buzzfeed article
* Universal Health Services Inc - "we dispute and deny conclusions drawn by reporter in relation to UHS"
* Universal Health Services Inc - "aware of a recent story on Buzzfeed about UHS, and certain behavioral health affiliate facilities" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
