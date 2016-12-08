MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 8 Otkritie Group:
* Ruben Aganbegyan to hold post of president and chairman of the supervisory board of Otkritie FC Bank by end of Q1 2017
* He will replace Dmitry Romaev, who will be responsible for the development of non-financial assets of the group and will head a diamond mining company Arkhangelskgeoldobycha Source text - bit.ly/2hjhc4z
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend