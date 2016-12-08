MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Visa Inc :
* Visa Inc - CFO Vasant M. Prabhu 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $17 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Visa Inc says CEO Charles Scharf's total 2016 compensation $16.4 million versus $11.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2h6y3Vd) Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
