MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Dec 8 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs on pvt placement basis Source text: [Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Committee of Directors for Bonds is planned to be held on December 14, 2016 to consider issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Bonds (Debenture) under private placement] Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Brazil's top monetary policy body approved on Thursday restrictions to revolving credit lines offered by credit card companies, in a long expected move aimed at reducing interest rates for consumers.
* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend