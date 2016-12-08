Dec 8 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

* Says to consider issuance of NCDs on pvt placement basis Source text: [Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Committee of Directors for Bonds is planned to be held on December 14, 2016 to consider issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Bonds (Debenture) under private placement] Further company coverage: