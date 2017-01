Dec 8 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd

* Huishan china group may sell certain of its property, plant and equipment

* Finance Lease Framework Agreement

* Huishan Dairy (China) and two units as vendors and lessees, entered into a finance lease framework with Jic (Tianjin) leasing co

* Deal for for an aggregate cash consideration of up to rmb300 million