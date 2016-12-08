MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Aegon NV :
* Aegon accelerates execution of strategy and increases expense savings
* Reaffirms 2018 group financial targets
* Return on equity of 10 percent through organic growth, expense savings and capital return
* 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) capital return to shareholders in 2016-2018
* Expense reduction program significantly increased to 350 million euros
* Aegon is on track to reach its financial targets for 2018
* Company now aims to reduce its annual operating expenses by 350 million euros by year-end 2018, up from its original target of 200 million euros
* Restructuring charges associated with expense savings target are expected to amount to 20 million euros in Q4 of 2016
* Announces actions to accelerate restructuring in US
* Original USD 150 million expense savings plan will be completed in 2017, one year ahead of schedule, and the expense savings target to be achieved by year-end 2018 has now been doubled to $300 million
* Further net reduction of over 500 positions
* First phase of location strategy implemented - closing 3 offices
* Strategic decision to exit Affinity, Direct TV and Direct Mail channels
* Invest in capabilities to create a differentiated digital offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
