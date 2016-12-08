Dec 8 Skandiabanken ASA :

* Norwegian FSA resolved that Pillar 2 requirement for Skandiabanken stands at 1.2 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA)

* By year-end 2016 Skandiabanken will thus have CET1 capital requirement of 12.7 pct