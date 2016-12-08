Dec 8 Sirona Biochem Corp :
* Sirona Biochem Corp - "expect to receive one or more term
sheets from interested parties before end of Q4 2016" for
licensing agreement for TFC-1067
* Sirona Biochem Corp - Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals will
formulate product (SGLT2 inhibitor) in January 2017 to prepare
for a clinical trial
* Sirona Biochem - Wanbang Biopharma will conduct additional
pharmacology, toxicology study and file IND package with Chinese
FDA for SGLT2 inhibitor
* Sirona Biochem Corp - Valeant is aware of delays in
scale-up and has not altered plans to commercialize skin
lightener, TFC-849
